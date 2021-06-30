TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy has tapped a current assistant attorney general who once worked for the U.S. Justice Department to New Jersey’s acting attorney general starting next month.
Murphy said Wednesday that First Assistant Attorney General Andrew Bruck will fill the role now held by Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on an acting basis beginning in July. Grewal is stepping down to become the head of the enforcement division at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Murphy said in a statement that Bruck will be the first LGBTQ person to serve as the state’s attorney general.