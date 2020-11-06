TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named his associate counsel to lead the commission that will oversee the state’s new recreational marijuana marketplace.
Dianna Houenou, who serves as legal counsel to Murphy’s administration, will chair the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
Murphy, a Democrat, announced the appointment during a news conference in Trenton on Friday. It comes just days after New Jersey voters said yes to a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.