New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says officials aren’t aware of any COVID-19 cases stemming from the campaign fundraiser that President Donald Trump held recently at his Bedminster golf club.

More than 200 donors and staff were at the Oct. 1 event. The Democratic governor said Tuesday state and county officials have been working to contact all attendees but have not heard of any cases that trace back to the event.

The White House said last week that the president did not have any contact with anyone that would be considered close, based on CDC guidelines.

