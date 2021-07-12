TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey now has a phone app that lets people keep track of their COVID-19 vaccination card digitally.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the app called Docket during a news conference Monday in Trenton. He said it’s not meant to serve as a passport, and instead will serve as a backup in case people lose their paper vaccination cards.
People with an email or phone number on file with the New Jersey Immunization Information System can access and download their COVID-19 vaccination record using the app. The app, developed by New York-based Docket Health, Inc., also can provide access to family members’ COVID-19 records through a shared account.
If a resident received their COVID-19 vaccine out-of-state, their records may not be available in NJIIS. The state Department of Health said it has worked with New York State and New York City to obtain records of New Jersey residents vaccinated there and is working on obtaining records for New Jersey residents vaccinated in other states/jurisdictions.
State health officials couldn't say how much the app cost the state to develop.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says officials plan to begin allowing people to use the app to track other vaccinations they have, but for now it works just for the coronavirus vaccine.
The app is now available in the App store or on Google Play in English or Spanish depending on Smartphone settings.
For more information, people can visit the Docket app FAQ.