New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at the state’s largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week.

Speaking Monday on the WFAN sports radio station, the Democratic governor said that New Jersey venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed to have 10% of those seats occupied by fans starting on March 1. For outdoor venues over 5,000 seats, the number will be 15% of capacity.

Murphy said he decided to allow the limited in-person attendance after reviewing a vast array of coronavirus-related statistics, and determining that small crowds can be permitted safely.

