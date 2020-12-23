With apologies to Don Henley, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has a message for state residents reminiscent of the Eagles holiday classic song: Please stay home for Christmas.
The Democratic governor on Wednesday used his final coronavirus briefing before the holiday to urge New Jerseyans not to gather with extended family as a means of limiting the spread of the virus.
"Don’t screw up Christmas,” he said. “Don’t go big. Don’t go multi-generational. Stay within your immediate family.”
Murphy spoke as New Jersey recorded its first instance since May of back-to-back days when the state death toll from the virus exceeded 100.
Murphy said the state has more than 3,800 patients in hospitals, 765 in ICU's and 485 on ventilators. The Garden State added another 4,900 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 103 confirmed deaths.