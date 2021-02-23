New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Governor Phil Murphy delivers his first State of the State address in Trenton on Jan. 15, 2019.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a $44.8 billion budget proposal, seeking to boost spending by nearly 9% on a host of programs, including the public pension, school aid and a $500 tax rebate to nearly 800,000 families.

Murphy’s proposal includes no new taxes or fees and relatively few spending cuts, mostly in the form of savings from what his administration says are underused programs.

He unveiled the spending plan during a remote speech because of the coronavirus pandemic, instead of with the usual pomp and ceremony during a joint legislative session in the General Assembly.

