New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey will be getting a “significant” but so far unspecified number of Afghan refugees imminently.

That's according to Gov. Phil Murphy, who spoke Monday during an unrelated news conference. He says he spoke with military officials over the last couple of days. They are taking charge of the effort to bring the Afghans to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Murphy said the state would do whatever it can to help, but he said it was likely that COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations would take place elsewhere.

U.S. Northern Command said in a tweet that the Defense Department approved a State Department request for temporary housing and support at the Joint Base for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.