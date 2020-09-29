New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a $32.7 billion budget that hikes taxes on the wealthy and businesses and authorizes $4.5 billion in new debt he says is necessary to keep state finances solvent.

The spending plan goes into effect Thursday and keeps state government operating until June 30. It sends billions of dollars to the state’s school districts, millions to transit, makes a nearly $5 billion public pension payment and sets aside more than $2 billion in a rainy day fund.

Overall, the fiscal 2021 budget is 4% higher than the previous year’s spending plan.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.