TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a $32.7 billion budget that hikes taxes on the wealthy and businesses and authorizes $4.5 billion in new debt he says is necessary to keep state finances solvent.
The spending plan goes into effect Thursday and keeps state government operating until June 30. It sends billions of dollars to the state’s school districts, millions to transit, makes a nearly $5 billion public pension payment and sets aside more than $2 billion in a rainy day fund.
Overall, the fiscal 2021 budget is 4% higher than the previous year’s spending plan.