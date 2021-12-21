TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday to try to make health care in the state more affordable.
The order launches the New Jersey Health Care Cost Growth Benchmark Program.
The program aims to help keep health care costs in check and in line with inflation and wages.
Murphy acknowledged the importance of affordable healthcare to help his state bounce back from COVID-19.
"As we continue to work through every challenge the pandemic throws our way, we recognize that affordable, quality healthcare is an essential part of our recovery," Murphy said.
Murphy's office says that from 2010 to 2016 health care premiums and deductibles in New Jersey grew about three times faster than residents' incomes.
The plan announced Tuesday would not allow health care costs to rise more than 3.5 percent in any of the next six years.