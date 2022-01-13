New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated acting Corrections Commissioner Victoria Kuhn to fulfill the role that’s been empty since her embattled predecessor stepped down in June.

Kuhn has worked at the department since 2007 and served previously as chief of staff to former Commissioner Marcus Hicks.

Hicks resigned in June amid a criminal prosecution of guards at the state’s only women’s prison on charges that they attacked inmates.

Murphy said Thursday he’s been impressed by Kuhn since he asked her to step in after Hicks’ resignation.

