TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged lawmakers to take action on a package of gun laws.
The bills were first proposed back in the spring.
The measures would require safety training before purchasing a gun, require guns to be kept in a lockbox or safe, and ban weapons of .50 caliber or higher.
They would also require gun owners who move to New Jersey to register their guns within 30 days.
Senate Republicans say the governor is disregarding the constitutional rights of legal gun owners.