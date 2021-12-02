New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged lawmakers to take action on a package of gun laws.

The bills were first proposed back in the spring.

The measures would require safety training before purchasing a gun, require guns to be kept in a lockbox or safe, and ban weapons of .50 caliber or higher.

They would also require gun owners who move to New Jersey to register their guns within 30 days.

Senate Republicans say the governor is disregarding the constitutional rights of legal gun owners.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.