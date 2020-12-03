New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s COVID-19 caseload is surging to levels not seen even during the height of the spring outbreak, with Gov. Phil Murphy and experts warning things could get worse.

Murphy tweeted Thursday that “this pandemic is nowhere near over. We can’t give up the fight now. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands."

The Democratic governor had said Wednesday he’s keeping “all options on the table” when it comes to closing parts of the state’s economy again, as he ordered in the spring. He urged people to be especially vigilant with Christmas coming up.

