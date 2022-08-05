WHITE TWP., N.J. - A public hearing on a proposed amendment impacting a potential warehouse development in White Township, New Jersey was held Friday morning.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection received comment on the proposed 519 Commerce Center Amendment to the Upper Delaware Water Quality Management Plan offered by Jaindl Land Co. The government agency received roughly two hours of public testimony, mostly from environmental activists who criticized the developer's plan to develop an 800,000 square foot warehouse next to the Delaware River on what is currently farmland. The project is proposed at 35 Foul Rift Rd. off Route 519. The total project features two warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet on 580 acres between Foul Drift Road and Route 519.

Many speakers came equipped with prepared statements. While various topics were mentioned, a few main opposition themes emerged. They included water quality, sinkholes, and risks to the Delaware River.

"The great challenge of this project is its scale," Julia Somers, executive director of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, said. She added DEP should "recognize the reality of this site" and "challenges to the environment" and reject issuing a permit.

Fred Stine, a coordinator with Delaware Riverkeeper Network Community Action, said the project would advance "extensive loss of topsoil." He also testified the project could compromise the Delaware River and, as a result, could impact drinking water for millions of people.

Another activist, Thomas Bodolsky of Citizens for Sustainable Development, said "farmers can testify to numerous sinkholes" on the property. He added "there are many instances of sinkholes."

Other speakers included Knowlton Township Mayor Adele Starrs, who said Jaindl's warehouse proposal was "not consistent with county and regional planning."

Some White Township residents spoke also. One was Lorraine Gold.

"This permit must be denied," Gold said. "...(the project) would destroy the rural character we cherish. We must preserve the natural resources of this state."

Sarah Hare told the DEP that "you hold our health in your hands."

As it was public comment session, DEP made no decision Friday morning on the proposed amendment.