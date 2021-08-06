PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - New Jersey's governor has made the call: masks will be required in schools when students return to the classroom this fall.
Gov. Phil Murphy stressed this is not a decision he wanted to make, but one he had to make to protect students and staff. He said the mandate isn't permanent, but will be in place until conditions change.
"I want to as much, believe me, as much as anybody else in our state to see our kids' smiles as they start their school years, but I do not want to see at the same time any of them getting sick needlessly or schools having to shut down," said Murphy.
Murphy says the Delta variant, the fact that kids under twelve can't be vaccinated, and vaccination rates all contributed to the decision to mandate masks in schools.
"Pediatric ICUs are filling up with children with COVID," said Dr. Jeanne Craft, the president of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
"That scares me as an ICU doctor."
"There are issues that are and must always remain above politics, and this is one of them," said Murphy. "Anyone telling you that we can safely reopen our schools without requiring everyone inside to wear a mask is quite simply lying to you."
There will be the same exceptions as last year, including for students with certain medical conditions or disabilities, rigorous activities in gym classes, excessive heat, playing musical instruments and eating.
Still, some are already upset about the announcement.
"I'm definitely not okay with it because I think it's too long of a period of time," said Leslie Smith of Phillipsburg.
"I understand both sides of the situation," said Mary Mazakas of Berlin. "Kids are having a hard time."
Others feel, for now, masks are the only way to move forward.
"I'm totally in agreement with it," said Kevin Woolfolk of Lopatcong. "If we want to go back to a normal life...people need to get vaccinated."
"We need to do what we have to do to stop this virus," said Anita Mazakas of Pattenberg.
The New Jersey State School Nurses Association, Education Association, School Boards Association PTA, and Association of School Administrators all shared support for Murphy's decision.
"Medical decisions must be made by medical personnel," said Dr. Janet Fike, the president of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.
At this point, Pennsylvania has not mandated masks in schools, but has recommended districts follow the CDC's guidelines to wear them.