New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promising a “major announcement” Monday on easing restrictions imposed in the Garden State due to COVID-19.

Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics “decisively trending in the right direction,” his 1 p.m. Monday announcement will deal with “easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.”

On Friday, business, casino and political officials called on the Democratic governor to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City. They called for allowing meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city’s nine casinos.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.