BELVIDERE, N.J. - The New Jersey man who crashed his truck into the second story of a home, killing one person and injuring two others, now faces up to 30 years in prison. John Nunn was arrested on a slew of charges Friday morning.
Since the crash happened, investigators have been getting search warrants, interviewing witnesses and retrieving crash data from the black box of the truck.
"The speed here was obviously the driving factor," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.
Pfeiffer says Nunn was driving over 100 miles per hour when he passed two vehicles, lost control of his Dodge Ram and hit a landscaping structure that catapulted him into the second story of a Washington Township home.
He also tells us Nunn's blood alcohol content was .118, well over the legal limit, five hours after the crash.
"His blood alcohol content would have been higher at that time," said Pfeiffer.
Nunn is now facing several charges, including aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault. He had already been charged with DWI.
The crash happened in the early morning, Sunday, February 6 along Route 57.
Passenger Tyler Balog, remembered as a beloved funny and positive 24-year-old, died at the scene.
Homeowners Tim and Kim Terri were inside sleeping when the truck flew into their bedroom. While Tim escaped with minor injuries, Kim was in critical condition.
A GoFundMe for the family says Kim was moved out of the intensive care unit last week.
"She will be in the hospital probably for quite some time and will suffer with lifelong injuries," said Pfeiffer.
The prosecutor says the home is uninhabitable.
"This is something that was completely avoidable," said Pfeiffer. "There is no reason why this should have happened. He made choices, and those choices had tragic consequences for those who were innocent."
A pre-indictment conference is expected to be scheduled in the next month.
The prosecutor says Nunn was released with a variety of conditions, since he has no criminal history.
In a statement, Attorney Scott Leanard, who is representing the Terry family, said the family is demanding justice and that Nunn be held accountable.
“The Terry family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from their neighbors and community," said Leonard.
Leanard says Kim faces a tremendous battle to overcome her catastrophic injuries. He says the Terry family's dog also passed away in the crash.