LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - One week after severe weather slammed the region, there's a chance for more storms Wednesday night. Some people are still cleaning up from round one, so word of a possible round two has many feeling anxious.
A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, which are areas that were already battered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
"We're still just trying to get back up on our feet and to hear that there's another kind of flash flood warning is really scary," said Christina Holl, a dance teacher at Mill Ballet School and a dancer at Roxey Ballet Company.
It's been one week since the storm wrecked Lambertville, Hunterdon County.
"The Spanish community here, around...we don't have a space to stay or live," said Fernando Cruz, who lives in New Hope but has been spending the week helping people clean up in Lambertville. "A friend of mine lost everything. My cousin lost everything on the corner over here."
People continue to spend all day and night clearing destruction from their homes and businesses.
"There's the order to vacate in the building," said Melissa Roxey, who founded Mill Ballet School and Roxey Balley Company with her husband Mark Roxey. "Our walls in the studio space are collapsing."
"It's a total, catastrophic loss," said Mark Roxey. "There was six to eight feet of water in there."
The arts were already devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this storm took away the space the Roxeys spent 23 years putting together.
But it gave them something too: a new kind of gratitude for their community.
"These spaces are really close to our heart," said Kati Kertesz, a local music teacher. "We really want to see them be able to survive....We were all out. There was just so many volunteers helping all the houses and the community and really doing what we can to keep them going."
Volunteers drew hearts out of mud on the mirrors still standing in the dance studios, energizing efforts to keep classes and auditions on schedule.
"Right now, we have a temporary location at the New Hope fire hall," said Holl.
"It's not about the things. You can look right there and see the pile of things. What it's about is, it's about the people," said Mark Roxey. "The way that people care for one another...If you want to see the human spirit, this is the place to see it."
"Even though with all of this sadness, there is...there's a lot of light, and that's what we're focusing on," said Melissa Roxey. "The blessing, the silver lining in this has been the community, where the outpouring of support, love, generosity. It's really been humbling."
It's too early to tell if the Roxeys can repair their space on Union Street or if they will have to find another building.
They're raising money for both the school and the company through GoFundMe pages.
Some Lambertville residents, whose homes weren't destroyed during last week's storm, are now worried about weakened structures and shifted trees, leading into Wednesday night.