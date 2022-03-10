A New Jersey Representative is touting a funding bill aimed at revitalizing infrastructure.
New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-7) said the House of Representatives Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation Housing and Urban Development funding bill will create thousands of good paying jobs, improve safety on streets and highways and move the Gateway Program forward.
The House passed the $81 billion bill Thursday, which will provide the U.S. Department of Transportation funds to invest in the country's infrastructure.
Malinowski said the investments in the bill, plus what was secured in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, means easier commutes and safer roads for New Jersey residents.
"My office and I are ready to start pumping this money into New Jersey,” Malinowski said.
Malinowski said several of his priorities for improving transportation in New Jersey were included in the bill.
Some aspects of the bill include $16.3 billion for the Federal Transit Administration, $13.4 billion to expand bus fleets,$504.3 million for Transit Infrastructure grants and projects and $2.3 billion for Amtrak.
The bill also aims to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.