GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – New Jersey State Police discovered more than 121 pounds of marijuana and THC products concealed in a tractor-trailer during a routine commercial vehicle inspection.
Authorities say Trooper Joseph Seidler of the Mobile Safe Freight Training Unit stopped a tractor-trailer driven by Storm Zhu, 37, of Hacienda Heights, California, to conduct a safety inspection eastbound on Interstate 78 at the truck weigh station in Greenwich Township.
During the inspection, Seidler detected evidence of criminal activity and located several boxes throughout the load that were not consistent with the legitimate cargo. As a result, Seidler searched the boxes and discovered $850,000 worth of marijuana and THC products.
Zhu was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. He was lodged at the Warren County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.
"This seizure was a result of the diligent work of the New Jersey State Police Mobile Safe Freight Training Unit, which is comprised of highly-trained troopers who are not just committed to commercial vehicle safety inspections," said Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "They are conducting interdiction operations to identify traffickers using commercial vehicles to transport illegal goods."
"I want to commend and thank Trooper Seidler for his excellent police work leading to this arrest," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.
"Warren County is unique as it is crossed bisected by two major interstate highways, (Interstate) 78 and (Interstate) 80, which provide direct access to New York City and the New York and New Jersey metropolitan area," Pfeiffer added. "These interstate highways provide a direct distribution route for legitimate goods as well as for illegal drugs and other criminal activity."
This case is being prosecuted by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.