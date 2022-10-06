POHATCONG TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey woman is dead, following a fire in Warren County. Officials say they suspect she had been smoking in bed with an oxygen tank nearby.

Flames broke out on the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Pohatcong Township, near Phillipsburg, on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

"Just gushing," next-door neighbor Betty Casebeer said. "The smoke just gushing out the front."

Betty, along with her husband, William Casebeer, tell 69 News they didn't even smell the smoke coming from the Pohatcong, N.J., home when they saw responders' lights outside.

"And then I looked out and the flames are just shooting up off the roof," Betty said.

Neighbors say it was right around 5 p.m. Wednesday when the landlord, who lives on the top floor, came running out.

"He told me this morning that he attempted to crawl in there," William said, "but it just got too hot that there was no way that he could possibly get to her."

Several fire departments quickly arrived on scene. Crews say they were able to quickly knock down the fire, despite narrow access and difficult conditions.

The Warren County prosecutor tells 69 News the fire was ruled accidental and likely started from the woman smoking in bed, with an oxygen tank nearby, acting as an accelerant.

Neighbors say the landlord first saw flames coming from the bottom floor. They say it was a 75-year-old woman's bedroom. Multiple neighbors also tell 69 News the woman was bedridden.

"I thought oh, my gosh, that poor lady's in there," Betty said. "And you know, I knew they weren't going to get her out. From the smoke and the flames. The firemen couldn't even get to her."

The woman's caretaker tells 69 News she and others had been advocating for her patient to receive help, as she should not have been living alone all that time.

The caretaker says she had been asking the Warren County Division of Aging to help place her with medical professionals for a while. The woman was finally set to move in just a couple weeks.

Meanwhile, the Casebeers say the fire reached over to their home, causing some damage.

"The siding is just buckled a little bit. The owner is probably going to take care of it, was his insurance," Betty said.

Still, both say it was terrifying to see the smoke and flames rushing out of their neighbor's home.

"I was awake the biggest part of the night," William said. "And I was just so glad that my neighbor got out because he's a great guy."

Officials say the fire is still under investigation.