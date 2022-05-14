LAFAYETTE TWP, NJ - Authorities said one woman had to be taken to the hospital after being attacked by a black bear in Lafayette Township on Wednesday. The woman was walking down a road to check her mail when she encountered the bear.
"I think unfortunately it's not surprising that these incidents continue to happen," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern.
State Senator Steven Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths said the attack highlights the risks of Governor Phil Murphy halting bear hunting in the state.
Warren County Commissioner James Kern said it is frustrating, considering the New Jersey Fish and Game Council unanimously approved to reinstate the bear hunt last year. It was not approved by the Murphy administration.
"Unfortunately, the governor and his administration are focused on you know, bumper stickers, that as policy as opposed to actually listening to the professionals and the very boards that he appoints," said Commissioner Kern.
Lawmakers behind the push for the hunt to come back said it would help control the bear population. However, Animal Protection League of New Jersey Executive Director Angi Metler said otherwise.
"When the bear hunt was in place, it didn't prevent these types of incidents," said Metler.
Metler tells us she believes people should follow the concept, called Bear Smart. Bear Smart programs include public education and appropriate garbage containment. She said incidents, like what happened in Sussex County are extremely rare.
"I applaud Governor Murphy for having the courage to take action that's appropriate because the bear hunt does not protect people, Bear Smart does," said Metler.
Commissioner Kern said a bear incident happened in Warren County late last year, involving another animal. We reached out to the Murphy administration for comment, but have not heard back.