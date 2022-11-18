FLEMINGTON, N.J. - New energy and new businesses are making their way to downtown Flemington. It comes as many eagerly await the completion of huge projects, like Courthouse Square and Liberty Village.

Some businesses secured their spots in downtown Flemington before the action.

"We found a beautiful space and just kind of wanted to get ahead," said Dave Norton, who owns the store The Corner with his wife.

"Just to be part of the new transformation of town," said Kristin Santana, the owner of The Gift Horse Candle Shop & Home Accents.

Other local business owners are opening their second businesses in the coming weeks and months.

"Expect a place to go for date night," said Andrew Mercado, who owns FED Hospitality and is opening D'serve with his wife. "We want to give a little bit of a good, city vibe."

"It's going to be a Mediterranean restaurant," said Mohamad Shehawi about Bistro 55, which he is opening with his brother. He also owns Little Egypt. "We're trying to keep more life on Main Street.

"We want more businesses to come in, not to go out."

On one side of Main Street, Ye Old Antiques is expanding. On the other, another antique shop started welcoming customers.

"There's a lot of vacancies all over America but this town felt different where there was a lot of charm and the character of the buildings, and the architecture," said Joseph Buccellito, who owns Fat Farm Antiques.

The Filling Station is set to be transformed into Millie's Bruncheonette.

"There's a lot of developers moving in here on the heels of the Courthouse Square project," said Norton.

Flemington Community Partnership says part of that, including a portion of the hotel and the pub, is expected to be done in 2023. In phase two, there are more than 200 apartments. There are plans for a courtyard across from the historic courthouse.

Over at Liberty Village, known as the nation's first outlet center, the last stores are scheduled to close by the end of the year. Construction on the housing redevelopment will begin shortly after, according to the partnership.

"They want to see this town back to its glory days," said Mercado. "This is going to be the next hot spot."

"I think we have to be a little patient, but it's going to be wonderful," said Santana.

The partnership says Flemington just got the New Jersey chapter of the American Planning Association's best downtown award for 2022.