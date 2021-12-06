KNOWLTON TWP., N.J. - Body camera and police vehicle footage released Monday shows a Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania man allegedly ignoring New Jersey State Police and shooting and killing his dog, before being fatally shot by troopers.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office says the recordings were released because of state policies established in 2019 that aim to promote transparent investigations of fatal police encounters.
At around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 7, New Jersey State Troopers responded to a crash on Starlite Hill Road in Knowlton Township, Warren County.
"Kind of like a sketchy car at the end of the road," a caller is heard saying to the 911 dispatcher. "It looks like it drove into a ditch. I don't know if they parked there coincidentally or not, but it's weird and they've been there for a while."
A concerned citizen said there was someone in the car, who turned out to be 34-year-old Timothy Parks of Saylorsburg.
"Sir, you okay? Sir, you okay?," troopers are heard in the footage asking as they approach the car.
You can't hear a direct response from Parks in the videos released, but troopers notice him reaching to the back of his car.
"Keep your hands on the wheel," the troopers say.
You can see Parks continue to move his hands. They keep urging him to comply, while keeping distance.
"Keep your hands on the wheel," the troopers continue to say.
Seconds later, the troopers are heard saying, "Hey. Don't touch it. Don't touch it. Don't touch the gun. Don't touch the gun. Don't touch the gun."
Parks then grabs the gun and shoots and kills the dog next to him in the passenger seat.
Troopers then shoot Parks. WFMZ is not showing that part of the video. State Police and other first responders began life-saving measures.
"Start CPR," said one of the troopers.
But within the hour, Parks died at the hospital.
The Attorney General's Office reviewed the footage with his family Monday.
It's not doing interviews, since the investigation is ongoing. In New Jersey, there is a ten-step process for conducting independent investigations into police-involved shootings. Once that's complete, the case gets presented to a grand jury with around 20 citizens to decide whether criminal charges will be filed.