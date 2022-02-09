LOPATCONG TWP., Pa. - After months of allegations about a hostile work environment, the Lopatcong Township School Board has taken action.
The superintendent, accused of bullying and intimidation, is on her way out.
"The local leaders came to me and said she was a problem, she was abusive, and disrespectful," said New Jersey Education Association Field Representative John Ropars.
Ropars is referring to Debra Mercora. She was the superintendent of the Lopatcong School District, and the uproar from school employees surrounding her alleged behavior has not been positive.
Since last August, The NJEA was made aware of allegations against Mercora surrounding the alleged "hostile work environment" she was creating.
"Some of the stuff was unbelievably crude, rude, bullying, and intimidating to people both personally and professionally," Ropars said.
Ropars said employees frequently come to him with gripes about their bosses. However, after receiving 30 emails about Mercora's alleged abuse, he knew it was time to take action.
According to Lopatcong Township School District policy, whenever there's a bullying allegation they have to investigate. However, in this case, "they refused to do that," Ropars said.
69 News reached out to the school board for comment but did not receive an answer.
Gary McCartney, the new interim superintendent, will be in charge for the time being.
"The interim superintendent's job is to run the school district as it moves forward," said Associate Director of Public Relations Christy Kanaby.