TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has unveiled new guidelines governing the use of force for the state’s nearly 40,000 police officers.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday that the new policy sets up a framework for police interactions with civilians.
Among the new policies are a prohibition against any use of physical force against a civilian except as a last resort and only after attempts at de-escalation. Officers also cannot use chokeholds and strikes to the head and neck, except as a last resort.
The new guidelines provide new guidance on the use of less-lethal force as an alternative to deadly force and as a tool for de-escalation. The new policy establishes a "duty to intervene" that requires all officers to step in if they see another officer engage in an illegal or excessive use of force against a civilian.
It prohibits officers from firing weapons at a moving vehicle or engaging in a high-speed car chase, except under narrowly limited circumstances.
Under the new policy, officers have a "duty to provide medical assistance" that requires officers to request, and where appropriate personally provide, medical assistance after any use of force against a civilian.
The new policy had been promised in the wake of widespread protests against police brutality earlier this year.