TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's attorney general is apologizing for the state's history of targeting LGBTQ bars for closure.

Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday he is vacating 126 decisions the state took against establishments from 1933 to 1967, when a state Supreme Court ruling held officials couldn't target bars for closure to liquor license suspension just because they served LGBTQ patrons.

Grewal called it an “ugly moment" in the state's history and announced the apology and other action to mark the end of Pride Month.

