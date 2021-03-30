Voting button

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has become the latest state to enact a law allowing early in-person voting.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation Tuesday alongside Georgia’s Stacey Abrams. She is credited with helping to break the GOP’s hold on her state.

Murphy cast the legislation as a contrast to what he said were states turning back the clock to Jim Crow. He says New Jersey’s new law will expand access to the ballot box.

New Jersey already had early absentee voting. Most states offer some form of early voting, either in person or by mail.

