The New Jersey State Planning Commission tabled a vote on guidelines to help municipalities address increasingly high demand for warehouse space Wednesday morning.

Due in part to nearby ports and transportation corridors, New Jersey is a prime area for warehouse and distribution centers. E-commerce growth has resulted in additional logistics growth in the Garden State. The industry has proved lucrative for New Jersey with taxes and job creation, but also has pressured roads, water infrastructure and the environment. The document reviewed Wednesday morning attempts to navigate this scenario for local officials, where most land use planning and development review occur.

"The commission encourages the use of this guidance to provide a balanced approach to warehouse sitting that considers environmental and economic sustainability and public health," the commission noted.

In general the guidelines aim to facilitate better cooperation and coordination among local, county and regional government bodies. The guidance aims to produce a proactive, rather than reactive approach to warehouses. Specifically the document provides municipal factors to consider when developing or updating a Master Plan and reviewing applications and requirements.

"This has been an interesting challenge because there has been a number of interesting opinions," Donna Rendeiro, executive director of the New Jersey State Planning Commission, said Wednesday morning. "But this is not a finished product."

For starters, even the term "warehouse" received a definition which was open to debate. A traditional warehouse, according to the document, is used for storing products or goods for longer periods, while distribution and fulfillment centers store products for relatively lesser periods. The latter see much greater product loading and unloading flow velocity, especially at fulfillment centers, which deliver goods direct to customers.

But that definition just touched the surface. The report indicates the Institute of Traffic Engineers (ITE) now lists six different categories of warehousing definitions. For simplicity, these can be reduced to three main types associated with today's e-commerce landscape and logistical infrastructure. They are distribution or break-bulk facilities, fulfillment centers and last-mile fulfillment facilities or stations.

Distribution centers tend to ship from retail to business and to fulfillment centers, and typically do not deliver to end-users, which is another term for external customers. Distribution centers are typically larger than fulfillment centers, are located away from major population centers and are a complex transit hub for large quantities of bulk goods that generally do not require finishing or individual packing. That's because they are temporarily stored on palettes before being shipped.

This is different from a fulfillment center, which is a type of distribution center that picks and packs items from shelves for individual delivery to "fulfill" your online order. Typically they are smaller than distribution centers and focus on quickly delivering goods and tend to be between 150,000 and 500,000 square feet.

The guidelines recommend that municipalities update their master plans and zoning before they do anything else. "Many towns in New Jersey are finding their communities are particularly vulnerable to poorly sited and scaled warehousing projects because they zoned large areas of their community, particularly farmland in rural areas, for broadly applied "light industrial" uses. As a result, many land-use plans and zoning ordinances may be inadequate."

The report recommends "proactive planning," which includes for starters a master plan review and updating their zoning ordinances. By doing this, the report states "local governing bodies can ensure that they clearly define and distinguish between more traditional industrial-commercial uses and the variety of warehouse types - from the smaller last-mile delivery facilities (50,000 to 150,000 square feet) with limited truck trailer traffic, to large-scale distribution centers and high-cube warehouses that generate much greater levels of heavy truck traffic that are mobile sources of air pollution."

More than 70 comments were received by advocacy groups and the public prior to the July 29 deadline, officials said Wednesday morning. During the meeting, public comment was received. Some focused on general issues, while others focused on a specific subset, such as ports.

"If we don't have a good port strategy for dealing with electric trucks, we're not going to have a comprehensive strategy," Amy Goldsmith of the advocacy group Clean Water Action said.

The commission plans to revise the document.

"This is a rapidly evolving topic," Tom Wright, New Jersey State Planning Commission chairman, said.

A memorandum vote could occur at the commission's September meeting.