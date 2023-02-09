FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - A councilman in a small borough in Hunterdon County, New Jersey was shot dead by his former co-worker in a parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Russell Heller, 51, was found dead around 7 a.m. outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township, Somerset County, said the county prosecutor's office.

Heller was a councilman in Milford, a borough along the Delaware River in western Hunterdon County, about an hour away from the PSE&G facility where he worked.

Investigators say Heller was shot by 58-year-old Gary Curtis, a former employee of PSE&G. Curtis, of Washington, New Jersey, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound later Wednesday morning, the prosecutor's office says.

Authorities are still investigating a motive for the shooting, but said it was an isolated incident and Heller was the intended target.

The Hunterdon County commissioners released a statement Wednesday night, remembering Russell as a "dedicated and valuable member of the Milford and Hunterdon County community."

"More importantly, however, Russell was a loving and caring father to his daughter and a dedicated and loyal friend to all of those who had the pleasure of knowing him," the statement continues. "We join our colleagues in Milford in offering our most sincere heartfelt condolences to the Heller Family at this unimaginably difficult time for their tragic loss."

Heller is the second councilperson from New Jersey to be killed in the last week. Eunice Dwumfour, a councilwoman in Sayreville, Middlesex County, was found shot to death on Feb. 1, last Wednesday evening, in an SUV outside of her home. No arrests have been made in that case nor has a possible motive been released.