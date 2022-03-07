TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey is ending its public health emergency related to COVID-19.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday, which lifts the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in addition to the statewide school and daycare mask mandate, a release said.
The order is effective Monday.
“With COVID-19 moving into an endemic, the time has come to move toward normalcy,” said Governor Murphy. “In the past two years, New Jerseyans have shown great strength, resiliency, and kindness during one of the most difficult and trying times in the history of our state. The steps I am taking today have been made possible by our highly-successful vaccination efforts and the collective efforts of the people of our state.”
The executive order terminates the public healthy emergency. However, the State of Emergency will still be in effect as the state manages COVID-19 on an endemic level, according to a release.
“For nearly two years, New Jersey’s school communities have persevered through countless challenges brought on by COVID-19 – always with the shared goal of protecting the health and safety of our school staff, students, and their families,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. “While we recognize this virus has been unpredictable, we look forward to this next milestone in our road ahead.”