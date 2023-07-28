The 40th Annual New Jersey Festival of Ballooning kicked off tonight at the Solberg Airport in Readington Township, Hunterdon County.

Over 70 balloon designs will be showcased throughout the weekend.

"This is like a big deal, its a huge deal," said Chester resident Julie Roettger.

A huge deal for sure. It's the 40th annual Festival of Ballooning.

"It's so fun; it's so cool there's a lot of creative balloons," said Westwood resident Alyssa Osterhus.

The balloons are taking off from Solberg Airport.

00:27 "I've been waiting for years," said Roettger.

For Roetteger, there was no cooler spot to celebrate her 28th birthday with old friends. She says it even makes her emotional.

"They're up for my birthday," Roettger said. "I almost already cried in the car."

It's even a hot spot for new friends.

"I'm with a relatively new group of friends," said Midlanpark resident Tori Maslov.

Maslov said her girl group of six just met. What better place to get to know each than the balloon festival?

"We're all going out for the first time together," Maslov said.

"Just here for a good girls day," said Ramsay resident Ashley Hanna.

And of course, with a backdrop this cool, they couldn't help but capture the moment.

"Very Instagrammable," said Hawthorne resident Franchesca Hernandez.

"And we wanted some cute pictures," said Lowdie resident Maddie Carrascoza.

"Was it worth the drive? Yes it was. Definitely," said Maslov.

"Definitely would come back," said Park Ridge resident Jenny Jobson.

If you missed the balloons on Friday, don't worry. The event runs all day Saturday and Sunday, starting at 6 a.m.