Police cruiser lights

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - All police officers on patrol across New Jersey will be required to wear body cameras under new legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday.

The bill has been around since 2014 but passed the Legislature after this summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. New Jersey joins five other states requiring law enforcement to wear the cameras.

Already about 12,000 officers in the state wear the cameras, but that’s just a third of the overall number of officers. The legislation requires the remaining departments to equip officers on patrol with the cameras.

Lawmakers have introduced but not yet passed a funding measure for the cameras.

