New Jersey voters head to the polls Tuesday to determine the nominees for state, county, and local races.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the state's primary election.

There are some key races in both Hunterdon and Warren counties.

What Warren, Hunterdon voters should know ahead of New Jersey’s primary

All 120 seats in the state Legislature are on the ballot.

