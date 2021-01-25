COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has launched a staffed COVID-19 vaccine hotline.

People with questions about the vaccine can call 855-568-0545 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to reach one of 250 New Jersey-based operators.

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said the phone line had 17,000 calls in the first hour it was operating on Monday.

The line is aimed at helping answering questions about appointments and registration. But it comes as the state’s supply of the vaccine, like much of the country, is below what is needed.

