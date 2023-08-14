STROUNDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney is trying to locate a New Jersey man they say is wanted for charges related to drug delivery resulting in death.

Authorities say in March, 33-year-old Steven Nitschke of Stroudsburg was found dead of an apparent drug overdose. An autopsy and toxicology tests revealed the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators are seeking help from the community to locate 39-year-old Edwin Burgos of New Jersey. Police allege that Burgos, a coworker of Nitschke, delivered what he said was heroin to Steven just hours before he was found dead.

Police say the whereabouts of Burgos are unknown at this time but that he is known to frequent the East Stroudsburg area near the Eagle Valley Shopping Center.

Anyone with information on the location of Burgos is asked to call police.