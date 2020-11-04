TRENTON, N.J. - It's been a years-long political battle in the Garden State but on Tuesday, New Jersey voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana for people ages 21 and older.
Governor Phil Murphy made a campaign promise in 2018 to legalize weed but he could never get enough legislative support to pass it.
Per the amendment, cannabis sales will be taxed and the legislature could also allow towns and cities to tack on an additional 2% tax. It's money Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman says could be coming to the Keystone State.
"When you're to the right of South Dakota on any [political]issue, you're really out of touch. And that's where the PA GOP is right now," Fetterman told 69 News.
Fetterman and Governor Tom Wolf have been pushing for Pennsylvania to legalize weed.
"40% of our state's population is going to be a drive away to a candy land of legal marijuana in New Jersey. I think it should be our legal marijuana. You're looking at billions in deficits right now and you're turning away billions in long-term revenue," he said.
Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, a Republican, said he wants more specifics on Wolf and Fetterman's plan before bringing it to the legislature and that it won't happen before the end of the year.
"It's always great when any state talks about legalization," said Jeff Riedy, executive director of Lehigh Valley NORML, a marijuana advocacy group.
Riedy said he agrees with Fetterman and he is happy how New Jersey voted.
Although the amendment was passed, New Jersey's recreational marijuana law still needs to be written.
Riedy said he hopes lawmakers give small businesses an opportunity. "And not just allow these large [marijuana] corporations from out of state to come in and take over the market and keep the prices high," he said.