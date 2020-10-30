Two Toms are battling it out to represent New Jersey's 7th congressional district.
Incumbent Tom Malinowski is being challenged by Tom Kean Jr., the minority leader of the NJ State Senate.
The 7th district includes all of Hunterdon County and parts of Warren County.
Malinowski ousted Republican Leonard Lance in 2018, flipping the district from red to blue as part of the "blue wave" that saw Democrats take control of the House. The district went for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Malinowski was born in Poland and raised in Princeton and worked for the Obama administration.
He says COVID-19, the economic fall-out from it, and healthcare are the biggest issues this election.
"I'm afraid the Supreme Court will strike down the Affordable Care Act. We are going to need to pass a law to reinstate protection for people with preexisting conditions," he told 69 News.
GOP nominee Tom Kean Jr., the Republican leader of the state senate, is the son of former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean. He was elected to the state assembly in 2001 and then to the state senate in 2003 where he has served since. Kean Jr's camp did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.
Kean is considered a moderate. On his website, he lists fixing a broken healthcare system, drug prices, preventing big tax hikes, creating jobs, and the coronavirus as his big issues.
All 435 seats in the House are up for election. Democrats are expected to retain control.