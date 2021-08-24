Rising gas prices have Berks drivers feeling pain at pump

 

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s gas tax will go down by 8.3 cents a gallon, or about 16%, on Oct. 1.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced the decrease Tuesday. It’s the first time in his tenure that the gas tax is going down.

The tax rate will go from 50.7 cents a gallon to 42.4. The annual evaluation of the gas tax comes as part of a 2016 law that required state funding support bridge and road infrastructure at $2 billion annually for eight years.

The law calls for yearly adjustments to the fuel tax if receipts don’t meet that level.

