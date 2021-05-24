Masks Covid coronavirus generic
Pixabay

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday.

The Monday announcement comes about a week after Murphy, a Democrat, rejected similar mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he wanted “more time on the clock” for people to get vaccinated. New Jersey had been an outlier, with neighboring Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania aligning with the CDC soon after its advice came out.

The state’s vaccination rates have been climbing, with Murphy pledging to fully inoculate 70% of the population by June 30. Nearly half of New Jersey residents have been vaccinated.

The governor says businesses can still require employees, customers, and guests to wear a mask.

Murphy says, as per CDC guidelines, masks will still be required at healthcare facilities; at correctional facilities; on airplanes, buses, trains and other public transportation; and at public-facing offices like the DMV and worksites like warehousing and manufacturing.

Additionally, he says masks must still be worn at child-care centers, youth summer camps, and schools.

The governor is also lifting the six-foot social distancing mandate starting on Friday, but gave businesses the discretion to keep it in place.

The governor says next, on June 6, he will remove indoor gathering limits.

Murphy said these steps are being taken carefully and deliberately to open New Jersey after what he calls a crushing period for the state.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.