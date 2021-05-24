TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the state will lift its indoor mask mandate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning on Friday.
The Monday announcement comes about a week after Murphy, a Democrat, rejected similar mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying he wanted “more time on the clock” for people to get vaccinated. New Jersey had been an outlier, with neighboring Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania aligning with the CDC soon after its advice came out.
The state’s vaccination rates have been climbing, with Murphy pledging to fully inoculate 70% of the population by June 30. Nearly half of New Jersey residents have been vaccinated.
The governor says businesses can still require employees, customers, and guests to wear a mask.
Murphy says, as per CDC guidelines, masks will still be required at healthcare facilities; at correctional facilities; on airplanes, buses, trains and other public transportation; and at public-facing offices like the DMV and worksites like warehousing and manufacturing.
Additionally, he says masks must still be worn at child-care centers, youth summer camps, and schools.
The governor is also lifting the six-foot social distancing mandate starting on Friday, but gave businesses the discretion to keep it in place.
The governor says next, on June 6, he will remove indoor gathering limits.
Murphy said these steps are being taken carefully and deliberately to open New Jersey after what he calls a crushing period for the state.