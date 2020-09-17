If you live in New Jersey and make more than $1 million a year, your taxes will likely be going up.
Governor Phil Murphy announced he was bringing back the 'millionaires' tax' on Thursday. The tax was one of Murphy's campaign pledges but he didn't have enough support for it until now.
"It will allow us to undo years of tax iniquities. Iniquities that have led to the point where many middle- and lower-income families actually pay a larger percentage of their incomes in taxes than millionaires do," Murphy said.
If passed, the deal will raise the tax rate to nearly 11% on people making more than $1 million per year. Previously that rate had only applied to people making more than $5 million.
The deal will also provide a rebate of up to $500 to households earning less than $150,000 per year if they have a child.
"It sounds great, how long will it last?" asked Assemblyman John DiMaio who represents New Jersey's 23rd district that encompasses parts of Warren and Hunterdon counties.
The 'millionaires' tax' has long drawn criticism from Republicans who claim it will push New Jersey's wealthiest residents out.
DeMaio said he wants to see Governor Phil Murphy control the state's spending.
"With all the borrowing that's been authorized they want tax increases as well? I mean when does it end. We [New Jersey] generate a great amount of revenue...Right now, in the interim, we should be seeing some restraint on spending."
The Murphy administration estimates the millionaires' tax will bring in about $390 million. The rebate checks would cost about $355 million.
New Jersey needs to pass a budget by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.