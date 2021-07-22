TRENTON, N.J. - (WFMZ) -- Almost a million and half people in New Jersey may be drinking water with too much lead in it. Thursday, Governor Phil Murphy signed a host of bills into law to completely eliminate that problem within a decade.
"A deadly secret" are the words the New Jersey governor uses to describe lead exposure.
"In a state where two thirds of our housing stock predates 1980, the risk of lead exposure runs broad and deep," said Murphy. "This is a crisis that's been building for decades."
Murphy signed a package of lead-related bills into law Thursday.
One of them requires all of the Garden State's lead service lines, or pipes, to be replaced within ten years. There are more than 350,000 of them.
"You shouldn't turn on your faucet and worry your water's not safe," said State Sen. Teresa Ruiz.
"This law represents the most comprehensive lead remediation bill in the entire United States," said Assemblyman Gary Schaer.
It's comprehensive and expensive. The price tag is more than $2.5 billion.
"How do we pay for this? The other way to think of this is how do we not pay for this because we have literally close to 5,000 children with elevated blood levels of lead," said Doug O'Malley, the director of Environment New Jersey.
The organizations Environment New Jersey, NJ Future, and the Housing & Community Development Network of New Jersey tell WFMZ the plan is to get the money from the federal government's infrastructure bill.
"We are looking forward to the federal government providing either the direct capital or the financing opportunities," said Staci Berger, the CEO and President of the Housing & Community Development Network of New Jersey.
If that falls through and as more money is needed, state dollars may be used.
Experts say once utility companies figure out finances, some water users may see minimal increases on their bills, varying by region.
"They might not notice it a lot because it would be pennies on the dollar over a period of years," said Berger.
"We care so much in our society about our kids, and the reality is, we should not be using our kids as lead detectors," said O'Malley.
The legislation also creates a new lead education program, and requires rental properties to be regularly inspected for lead paint.
The package of bills builds off of the statewide plan to tackle lead exposure launched in 2019.
Back in May, the governor signed another bill into law that requires public water systems to give notice of elevated lead levels in drinking water within ten days of discovering it.