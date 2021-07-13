TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The crime of assaulting someone by strangling them will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison under a new law New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.
The offense also can now carry a fine of up to $150,000, along with prison time. That’s up from a five-year sentence, a fine of $15,000 or both, under previous law.
Murphy, a Democrat, said Tuesday the new law is based in part on research showing that strangling assaults are a red flag for domestic violence homicide victims.