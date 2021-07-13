Generic prison cell

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The crime of assaulting someone by strangling them will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison under a new law New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.

The offense also can now carry a fine of up to $150,000, along with prison time. That’s up from a five-year sentence, a fine of $15,000 or both, under previous law.

Murphy, a Democrat, said Tuesday the new law is based in part on research showing that strangling assaults are a red flag for domestic violence homicide victims.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.