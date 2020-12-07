One of the new coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey is now in effect.
Starting Monday, the gathering limit for outdoor events can't be more than 25 people. That's down from 150, although the reduction doesn't apply to outdoor dining.
Governor Phil Murphy announced the rule last week following an ongoing surge in new cases.
When speaking to CNN Monday morning he also predicted a grim outlook for the near future.
"You know, we're still in the thick of it. There's just no doubt about it. There's light at the end of the tunnel, but the next couple of months are going to be really tough," Murphy said.
The governor reported Monday more than 3500 new positive test results, raising the Garden State's total caseload to more than 371,500. He also reported 17 more deaths.