PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Just in time for summer, Two River Tubing has opened in a familiar location in Phillipsburg, right next to the free bridge.
It's the former location of Twin Rivers Tubing, located on the same lot as the Sand Bar.
David Norris is one of the owners. He felt it was time to bring it back.
"I've always loved the river, fishing, that type of thing," Norris said.
It's a little more than a 2-hour scenic float beneath two bridges and railroad tracks. Patrons are shuttled up the river to get in, and there are four different tube options.
"The tubes will already be set up for them up the river. They'll take a wonderful trolley ride," Norris said.
You can reserve a spot online. The cost is $40 on weekends and $30 on weekdays.
Parking is free across the street.
"We do walk-ins as well, so we're open 9 to 5," Norris said. "We just want to have a family-fun environment here to come and tube down the Delaware this summer."