New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy added more than 3800 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

That pushes the state's total to more than 260,000.

Murphy also added 21 deaths. New Jersey's death toll now stands at more than 14,000.

Murphy announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants in the state Monday because of the rise in cases. Murphy is reminding people to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

