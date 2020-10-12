New Jersey coronavirus map generic

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is seeing a slight decrease in new coronavirus infections.

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted Monday that 478 residents have tested positive, compared to 751 new cases reported Sunday and at least 900 reported Saturday.

That all brings the Garden State's caseload to just shy of 214,100.

One new death was also reported Monday.

