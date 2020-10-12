TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is seeing a slight decrease in new coronavirus infections.
Governor Phil Murphy tweeted Monday that 478 residents have tested positive, compared to 751 new cases reported Sunday and at least 900 reported Saturday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: New Jersey has 478 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 214,097.Sadly, we are reporting one new confirmed COVID-19 death for a total of 14,387 lives lost.Learn more: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/YYVrQ6IAom— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 12, 2020
That all brings the Garden State's caseload to just shy of 214,100.
One new death was also reported Monday.