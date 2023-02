TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is putting $10 million into expanding a mental health program.

Several Garden State officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy, were on hand to announce the upgrades to the ARRIVE Together program.

The money will be used to expand the initiative into more New Jersey towns, making it the first statewide law enforcement and mental health co-responder collaboration in the country.

It's designed to de-escalate potentially dangerous mental health-related calls.