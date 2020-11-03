Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman call for legalizing recreational marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana, and Democrats Joe Biden and Cory Booker won at the top of the ticket in New Jersey’s first mostly mail-in election.

New Jersey now joins the District of Columbia and 11 states legalizing recreational cannabis. Though, people could legally buy and use cannabis under the constitutional amendment voters approved by a wide margin, it’s unclear how quickly the new market will be set up.

The state’s 14 electoral votes will go to Biden, and Booker will head back to Washington for a second full term. Their victories confirm Democrats’ firm control of the state’s presidential electors and the party’s lock on Senate seats.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.