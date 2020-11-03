TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana, and Democrats Joe Biden and Cory Booker won at the top of the ticket in New Jersey’s first mostly mail-in election.
New Jersey now joins the District of Columbia and 11 states legalizing recreational cannabis. Though, people could legally buy and use cannabis under the constitutional amendment voters approved by a wide margin, it’s unclear how quickly the new market will be set up.
The state’s 14 electoral votes will go to Biden, and Booker will head back to Washington for a second full term. Their victories confirm Democrats’ firm control of the state’s presidential electors and the party’s lock on Senate seats.