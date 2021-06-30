UNION TWP., N.J. - New video, released by New Jersey's attorney general Wednesday night, shows violent cell extractions that ultimately led to charges against 10 correctional officers.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says inmates were violently assaulted in the January cell extractions at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Union Township, Hunterdon County.
Multiple inmates were hurt over a two-day period.
It was the latest in a string of misconduct allegations at the facility.
Gov. Phil Murphy says he intends to close the women's prison.